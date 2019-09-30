Speech to Text for Avoiding Online Deception

woman is out 10 thousand dollars after giving someone she met online giftcards... now, the olmsted county sheriff's office is saying the chances of tracking down the criminal are small. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now with how you can avoid becoming a victim to this kind of crime. brooke? xxx woman out money-lintro-2 george, i always see ads on facebook for things like a really cute sweater for 2 dollars the olmsted county sheriff's department warns usually if things seem too good to be true, they probably are. a sargeant shared with me some other red flags. xxx woman out money-lmpkg-1 woman out money-lmpkg-2 sargeant jim schueller with the olmsted county sheriff's department says anyone who starts asking you to pay off things in the form of pre-paid visa cards, or other gift cards, probably isn't legit. another red flag: callers asking you to give credit card information, or your bank information over the phone. there should never be a reason to give that sort of information especially over the phone. sargeant schueller says it's getting more and more difficult to track these criminals down, so prevention is key. woman out money-lmpkg-3 "a lot of them are in the united states but there are a lot of them that are occuring over seas. they're spoofing their phone numbers which is something they're getting really good at now so even if we have a phone number where we can contact them at, it doesn't come back to a certain person or any way for us to trace them past that and as soon as a law enforcement person calls them, they just switch to a different number." woman out money-ltag-2 if you fear any of your accounts have been compromised, sargeant schueller says to contact your bank immediately and ask them to put a lock on the account. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. sargeant schueller also reccomends downloading a credit monitoring system that sends an alert if any suspicious activity takes place on your account. /