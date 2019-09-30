Clear
TLC in Charles City moving forward with the 'grand plan'

The Learning Center is making progress with their capital campaign ready to begin.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 5:04 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 5:04 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for TLC in Charles City moving forward with the 'grand plan'

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

strip mall demo-vo-2 continuing coverage this afternoon... back in april - we told you about the learning center in charles city having a discussion about relocating to a new home. that's due to them outgrowing their current space. and recently - there's been progress made with the capital campaign ready to begin. learning center latest-vo-1 learning center latest-vo-3 at a meeting at the charles city senior center today - director pam ost shared plans about a space they're eyeing in the back of the north grand building. that's a spot that formerly housed the charles city middle school. they've already signed on levi architecture of cedar falls as the designer of the project - which is expected to cost under a million dollars. because the space they're looking at is intact - ost says it can help in saving costs.xxx learning center latest-sot-1 lowerthird2line:pam ost director, the learning center "we're gonna be putting in items that are not - meaning you're not tearing down a brick wall to have more space. because the rooms that we're looking at are huge, and we can portion them out to work with the skill sets with the children at all levels." the center plans to hold a public walk through of the new facility on november 19th. /
