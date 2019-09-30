Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police release name of person killed in Cerro Gordo County crash Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

My Money: Buying a new vehicle

Thinking of buying a new vehicle? Here's some information that may help.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 12:56 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 89°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 92°
Rochester
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 86°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Buying a new vehicle

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

More women entering the business world

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 tracking a wild weather week: Very warm to very rainy

Image

Weather forecast 9/29

Image

Rise of female-owned businesses

Image

Community rallying around woman battling brain tumor

Image

Last chance to compete for Steak Cook Association World Championship

Image

Annual Tweed Bike Ride in Rochester

Image

Cleaning up Iowa's state parks

Community Events