BREAKING NEWS Police release name of person killed in Cerro Gordo County crash
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch
My Money: Buying a new vehicle
Thinking of buying a new vehicle? Here's some information that may help.
Posted: Sep 30, 2019 12:56 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Few Clouds
85°
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
82°
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
88°
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 89°
Charles City
Clear
86°
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 92°
Rochester
Overcast
83°
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 86°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
Most Popular Stories
Police release name of person killed in Cerro Gordo County crash
One dead, three others injured after rollover east of Mason City
North Iowa businesses donating to Carson King's campaign
Iowa man gets 5 years in prison for girlfriend's death
Minnesota elementary students find body in woods of Duluth
Chicago man charged with defrauding a Mason City business
StormTeam3: Storms Monday with a touch of flash flooding Tuesday
2nd person charged in connection to alleged Cerro Gordo Co. storage unit burglaries
StormTeam 3 tracking a wild weather week: Very warm to very rainy
Good Samaritans come to rescue of children nearly hit by vehicle in Rochester; woman charged for neglect
Latest Video
My Money: Buying a new vehicle
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday
More women entering the business world
StormTeam 3 tracking a wild weather week: Very warm to very rainy
Weather forecast 9/29
Rise of female-owned businesses
Community rallying around woman battling brain tumor
Last chance to compete for Steak Cook Association World Championship
Annual Tweed Bike Ride in Rochester
Cleaning up Iowa's state parks
Community Events