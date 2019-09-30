Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 8:18 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 8:32 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this monday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... the start of the new work week is heading in alongside several weather stories for us. the morning will begin on a foggy note, with some areas experiencing more a mist thanks to a surge of moisture pluming into the area from the south southwest. this moisture is coming in ahead of a powerful warm front that will be pushing temperatures into the middle 80s today, with a heat index reaching near 90. this front is connected to a strong low pressure system centered not too far from us. alongside the heat, strong winds from the south southwest will be present through the day. gusts will near 35 mph in some areas. as the center of the low moves northward, a cold front associated with the system will be passing over us tonight then stalling out. this will bring a chance for scattered showers and a few storms. the are is currently under a marginal risk (1of 5) for severe development. after this busy monday a soggy tuesday heads our way. rain showers are expected to last
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

More women entering the business world

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 tracking a wild weather week: Very warm to very rainy

Image

Weather forecast 9/29

Image

Rise of female-owned businesses

Image

Community rallying around woman battling brain tumor

Image

Last chance to compete for Steak Cook Association World Championship

Image

Annual Tweed Bike Ride in Rochester

Image

Cleaning up Iowa's state parks

Image

Donating to the kids

Community Events