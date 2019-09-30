Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this monday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... the start of the new work week is heading in alongside several weather stories for us. the morning will begin on a foggy note, with some areas experiencing more a mist thanks to a surge of moisture pluming into the area from the south southwest. this moisture is coming in ahead of a powerful warm front that will be pushing temperatures into the middle 80s today, with a heat index reaching near 90. this front is connected to a strong low pressure system centered not too far from us. alongside the heat, strong winds from the south southwest will be present through the day. gusts will near 35 mph in some areas. as the center of the low moves northward, a cold front associated with the system will be passing over us tonight then stalling out. this will bring a chance for scattered showers and a few storms. the are is currently under a marginal risk (1of 5) for severe development. after this busy monday a soggy tuesday heads our way. rain showers are expected to last