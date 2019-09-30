Speech to Text for Weather forecast 9/29

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

team 3 meteorologist sean macaday... a warm front was moving north through the area sunday; warming temperatures, increasing the humidity, and creating widespread overcast clouds. some patchy drizzles will continue throughout the area through sunday night, with a low chance for some more concentrated thunderstorm s between 10pmá4am. on monday, partly sunny conditions and the warm front will bring the high temperature to a summer like 84 degrees! and with dew points near 70, there will be plenty of fuel for storms to develop. a cold front will move through from the nw monday evening and let storms pop. there is marginal risk for severe weather monday evening. winds will not be that conducive to severe weather. the bigger concern lies in rain through tuesday, as the cold front will stall in northern iowa and allow for a prolonged rain event potentially seeing up to 2 inches in some places. temperatures cool dramatically on wednesday into the 50s. tonight: patchy rain and storms lows: 65, rising to 70 by morning winds: se 10á15 mph tomorrow: partly sunny, storms beginning after 4pm highs: lowámid 80s winds: sw 10á15 mph tomorrow night: prolonged rain lasting thru tuesday, slight storm chance lows: low near 60 winds: swán 10á thanks sean./// the warm days of summer are