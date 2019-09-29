Speech to Text for Rise of female-owned businesses

cause./// more women are entering the world of owning their own businesses. that's according to the most recent state of women owned business report from american express. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with two female business owners in our area who embarked on the journey of entrepreneurs hip... and has our story.xxx market 124 is one of over 90,000 businesses in iowa that are owned by women. and according to a new report from american express á the number of female owned businesses is increasing nationwide á including in iowa. katie wold recounts how market 1á24 got started. "i'm an artist and wanted a place to sell my stuff, and it was hard to find that, and i know there were other artists in the same position i was in. i wanted to be able to support other artists, other businesses and be able to grow, give them a foothold in the mason city area if they were able to, that'd be great." wold has been in business for almost 8 years á and has faced some minor bumps á but perservered through them all. even in a changing retail landscape á wold believes that businesses must look at adapting and evolving. for her á that includes the recent addition of a coffee shop á and relocating their pottery area to vacant storefront next door. "i think in business you always have to be looking for the next thing, especially in retail since we're not ag related, i think it's really important having something new." at pinoy asian markket á marilyn and tár sammis are serving customers from near and far for items that may be hard to find. "manly, forest city, we get people even from the mississippi even specifically for the filipino food. there are other asian stores up in austin or albert lea or cedar falls, but none of them have all the specific filipino foods that we do." so if you want to join the world of business á the sammis and wold share some advice. <"if you don't know how to fill out the paperwork, find out someone that can do it for you. that sounds a little simple, but it's pretty important to get your licenses in order." "there's nothing easy about it, but there's also nothing as worthwhile nationally á the report found that female owned businesses grew 21 percent between 20á14 and this year.///