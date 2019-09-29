Clear

Community rallying around woman battling brain tumor

It's a fundraiser to help Jennifer Steffes with medical expenses.

it's some of the worst news anyone could hear... being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. that's the news one rochester woman received and while she's fighting... her community is rallying behind her. there's a fundraiser to help jennifer steffes out with medical expenses. it was last april she was diagnosed with the brain tumor. prior to that á she didn't show any signs or symptoms. the news was shocking to her and loved ones. she tells káiámá t that family and friends immediately stepped in show support.xxx my tribe rallied and started pulling together and planning for today so it's finally here. it's been a long time coming but its extremely emotional and overwhelming to see the love and support pouring out today for us. if you would like to help out... head to káiámátá dotácom to find more information about giving
Rain will usher in the seasons biggest cool down yet.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

