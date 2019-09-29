Clear

Last chance to compete for Steak Cook Association World Championship

It's the last chance to qualify for the Steak Cookoff Associations' World Championship in Fort Worth, TX.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 9:54 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 9:54 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

outside today á but it made for great steak grilling weather. the steak cookoff association gave prospective competitors one last shot to qualify for the world championship next weekend in fort worth texas. many competitors that competed at july's challenge á both local and from across the country á got their shot at getting a golden ticket to next weekend. brad duckert (dooákurt) is from mason city á and is en route to make a competitve run in texas. and he's not feeling any pressure á as he has a tried and true strategy he follows.xxx "same thing we always do. consistency, same thing we always do." competitors are looking at not only receiving a world championship ring á but also 10 thousand dollars./// the
