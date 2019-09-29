Clear

Annual Tweed Bike Ride in Rochester

behind us as we wrap up the first week of fall. today á riders with we bike rochester brought out their vintage tweed for their annual tweed ride. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke to riders sporting some pretty spiffy clothes about spreading the benefits of biking.xxx reporter: today's weather is a little gloomy and most people wear their hoodies or their jackets to stay warm. but riders with we bike rochester are having their annual tweed ride... where they ride around the med city looking very dapper. vo:it's not your typical attire to ride a bike. sot: for weather like this where it's a little misty. wool insulates even when it's wet so it's really the perfect outdoor gear. vo:riders including keri ostby and katherine stecher are in their finest attire... sporting tweed jackets hats and dresses... to ride around rochester as a last summer hoorah. sot: very warm material wool keeps the moisture away and keep you dry and also warm. vo:this is an annual tradition. we bike rochester is a group of bike lovers coming together to empower the community on safe cycling in the med city. tweed ride isn't a new idea... thousands of people dress up like people across the pond every year. sot: the tweed ride celebrates a ride that originates in the uk and it's kind of a 1800's vibe that we put off with our tweed and wear some kind of traditional garments and just enjoy a laid back ride throughout rochester. vo:they're starting the journey at soliders field memorial park... they'll follow along the bear creek trail to end at pasquale's neighborhood pizzeria. while it may not be traditional attire to wear on a bike... riders including keri and katherine are out enjoying the scenic med city streets. sot: just out enjoying fun to wear different outfits and ride your bikes with friends. vo:in if you miss the ride this year... no worries á they'll have another tweed ride again next year./// it was
