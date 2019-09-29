Speech to Text for Cleaning up Iowa's state parks

around 40 state parks in iowa received a major cleanup á all thanks to volunteers. about 100 volunteers á including student athletes from waldorf university á came out to pilot knob state park as part of the statewide volunteer day. crews spent the morning picking up trash along trails and campgrounds, splitting old trees into firewood, staining pit toilets, and clearing a firebreak. dawn bill with the group friends of pilot knob says having volunteers can help park "if we didn't work together with the dnr as a friends group, all those things couldn't get accomplished. cuz there's only so many man hours that the state has for park systems, so having the volunteers come out here and getting this help is a big deal to them." this year's volunteer day on the heels of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of iowa's first state park.