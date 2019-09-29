Speech to Text for Donating to the kids

after the altoona man who famously held a sign up on táv asking for beer money donations á and ended up donating all of the money he received to charity. some businesses across the state are taking up king's cause. one of them is clear lake's south shore donut company.. today, 10 percent of all sales is being donated to the university of iowa stead family children's hospital. coáowner whitney mixdorf's oldest daughter was a patient at the hospital á being treated for an illness. king's selfless idea is much appreciated for those that have experience at stead family.xxx "you see this kid that could've bought a lot of beer with his money that he was getting from the venmo account, but he decided to send it to the kids. that act alone means so much, i think, to all the families that have had their kids go through there or might still be sitting in there right now. it's just an act of kindness." king's fundraiser so far has topped the 2 million dollar goal he strived for.///