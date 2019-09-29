Clear
Rochester LGBT pride 2019

This years celebration is bring fun and education to the med city

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 1:38 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

veteran. it's a long time coming for pride festival in rochester. last year the festival was cancelled due to lack of community participation. organizers say they wanted this years pride to be bigger and better. hundreds of people enjoyed food, music and learning about lágábátáq history. this year marks the 50th anniversary of the stone wall riots in new york ciy which sparked the gay rights movement. organizer julie winters say it's important to have pride celebration in all communities. an event like this is really great for people to come out and meet new people meet new friends meet old friends and hang out with family and just celebrate their identities. organizers are already planning for next years celebration. keeping a
