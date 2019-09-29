Clear
Building shed

Volunteers are giving back to help out those who served our country

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 1:36 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 1:36 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

Speech to Text for Building shed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a unique way to give back to veterans... by building something they need. the local sisters carpenter's union is donating their labor to build sheds to show their apperication for those who served. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox shows us the girl power building sheds from the ground up. reporting: the finishing touches are almost done for this shed. earlier this morning this was just pieces of wood. now volunteers are spending their time giving back. nat:drilling vo:it's a labor of love... to help out veterans in need. sot: we're ll part of the trades. we all help each other out that's just what we do. vo:tanya lutgen is volunteering today. she's in her 3rd year apprentiship and apart of the carpenters union.she's giving up her saturday to build a new shed for a woman who served her country. there's a lot of girl power at the site today. sot: it's nice for us women to get out there and show we can do just what men can do. nat: is it heavy... no not at all nat:drilling nat:hammering vo:the american legion post 92 is working in partnership with the carpenters union local 1382... to provide sheds to deserving veterans. a small thank you for serving our country. sot: another opportunity for the legion to give back to our membership and to the veterans who do so much for us. vo:the women building the shed are getting more than the warm feeling helping someone... they're also building a sense of community. sot: back in the day didn't have the same rights as men. that we can't physically do what and it is a mans trade. it has been for years but we're starting to see more and more women and i love it.i know when i first joined there was only four the shed only takes about
