Speech to Text for Mayo falls in Vikings Prep Spotlight Series to Mankato West

week, now they have mankato west. beautiful tco stadium is the sight of our matchup, the 3á 1 mayo spartans are fired up. scarletts working early, jack foster powers his way into the end zone. west is up 14 to 7. then it would be mayo's turn green and gold on offense, cade sheehan to michael mankaka for the first down, but they were unable score. next possession for the scarletts, foster with the screen to carter dahl and dahl sheds a tackle to the outside and check out the speed from the receiver.. he will score as west takes a double digit lead. but here come the spartans... sheehan is looking deep and he's got something, cayden holcomb brings it down, stays on his feet and is in for the touchdown. mayo cuts the lead and they are fired up. but ensuing kickoff is trouble, dahl breaks free and gets past the kicker, one of two kick returns for a touchdown in the first half for him, it's 27 to 14. next drive the spartans are facing a fourth and 15 but sheehan goes back to the long ball and finds mankaka who dives and makes the catch, that sets them up in the red zone where sheehan rolls out and throws a tád to mason greseth. mayo just didn't have enough though as