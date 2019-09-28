Speech to Text for Weather forecast 9/28

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a fairly active weather pattern will dominate the skies for the coming days. while saturday has been kept mostly clear, a large dip in the jet stream that is developing over the western us is forcing moisture into our area. with a passing upper disturbance saturday night, increasing clouds and showers can be expected from saturday night through sunday around 10am. moisture will increase even more rapidly on sunday as a warm front quickly pushes through the area from the south. this increase in moisture will keep sunday mostly cloudy. dew points will rise near 70 degrees by sunday night, with the overnight low sunday sitting in the upper 60s. some showers and thunderstorm s are possible sunday evening with the increase in moisture. with sunday's warm front, monday's high will be near 82 degrees, with a great chance for showers and storms. conditions will cool, but remain rainy, tuesday onward as a cold front slowly swings back through. tonight: increasing clouds and showers, low thunderstorm chance lows: near 50 winds: ese 10á15 mph tomorrow: morning showers, mostly cloudy highs: upper 60s winds: se 10á15 mph tomorrow night: chance of showers and thunderstorm s, mostly cloudy thanks sean. if a dangerous spill were to