Speech to Text for Sports Overtime: Part 2

overtime á six more games of highlights and no time to waste so let's get back to it. a great rivalry between kasson and byron á especially on homecoming night. we'll start in the third quarter with the run to the left side á but look out peyton wilke finds the endzone for the komet tád. they'd just keep rolling á this time cade spreiter through the middle and he would nevr look back á touchdown komets. kassoná mantorville takes the homecoming win á 31 to 12./// two dynasties collide as the five time defending state champ caledonia faces lourdes. would lourdes be the first one to knock off the warrios in 50 plus games. half way through the first noah king passes to his brother eli king for the early 6á0 lead then caledonia's strong qb rushes for a tough 20 yards showing how tough it is to knock him down then early in the 2nd the king brothers are playing some hot potato with each other, putting them up 12á0 near the end of the first half lourdes wr colin meade makes an acrobatic catch from a nolan jerguson toss to cut caledonia's moving to dodge county triton hosting st. charles, the cobras would get out on the right foot, parker boe sneaks past our camera and into the end zone, triton takes the lead. but here come the saints, logan wendt around the outside and he is free, he'll get down all the way inside the red zone. the saints would punch it just a few plays later, st. charles win it 22 to 19 they improve the 3á2, triton falls to 3á2.xx undefeated stewartville hosting providence academy and the minute the camera's started rolling stewie forces a fumble and gets the ball back. ensuing drive will tschetter to elton myhre and myhre breaks free into open field, he gets down inside the ten yard line. and when you're near the goaline just give it to josh buri.. buri becomes the allátime leading rusher in stewartville history as the tigers win 55 to 27.// thank you zach á big matchups tonight in north iowa including a battle between the knights and the stars. newman catholic sitting at 1 and 3 á can they notch a second win? it appears so á by halftime á knights were blowing out the starmont stars 35 to nothing. the third quarter was scoreless thanks to defense. newman's john fitzsimmons tries to run it á fumbles it and starmont's skyler jaster cleans up. stars try to pass it á but a couple of incompletes don't help matters. we're still waiting on the final score from this one./// another big matchup between gáháv and algona with the cardinals on a roll this season. we'll jump right in on the action... evan sloan finds an opening... right into your living room and it's a first down. bulldogs up again... off the pass... it's deflected but sammonte bawden will intercept and run the ball before he's brought down. bulldogs with the ball... tyler manske thrusts this one to wyatt wegener for a first and ten. still no final score from this one yet á either.///s and here's a look at a few more scores... crestwood defeates iowa fallsáalden 27á 14. and lake mills falls 13 to 6. and tonight's show wouldn't have been possible without the help of our camera operators sean macaday á nate voeller á carlos oulman á and alex jirgens. plus our director megan tonn.