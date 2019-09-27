Speech to Text for Sports Overtime: Part 1

years... undefeated leroy ostrander and southland. both teams are ranked second and third in nine man football, the surprises of the season. first drive of the game, leroy is knocking on the door áá chase johnson to isaac collier for the touchdown as the cardinals get on the board first. ensuing kickoff the rebels find some magic... nick boe gets through the cardinals special teams and is gone for the touchdown, southland nets us up. but then chase johnson goes up deep and finds rylie olsen for the deep pass. leroy wins it 26 to 21. and another undefeated matchup as blooming prairie hosts randolph honoring anthony nelson. we'll start in the first quarter with the handoff to matthew pryor who dodges tackles left and right to the endzone for the first score of the night. then the rockets would take their turn á the long bomb is complete to dane ehleringer for the touchdown. blooming prairie would march on to win 62 to 15. moving to the med city, the rockets are looking to make it two straight. the jm rockets are rockin' against the new prague trojans, the band willing john marshall into action, parker navitsky takes the qb keeper and is off, around the outside and cuts up field before being taken down. then it's the trojans turn the play action fools everone and they'll get a nice completion to around midfield. but the rockets had a little too much in this one, the qb drops back and gets dropped. jm wins it 33 to bishop garrigan takes on west hancock tonight... getting right in on the action... nathan merron in trouble and he'll be sacked by a pack of eagles. then this one from west hancock... cole kelly will take this one on the outside... all the way for first and ten. next it's hugo calles who will also take it for an eagles first down. final play from the eagles... tanner hagen pushes through and to northwood now... vikings facing off against the riceville wildcats á could not do much on the first drive. cats charge down the field and get on the board first with a tád á making it 8 to 0. then vikings possession á ball goes from caden schrage to carter severson who tighropes it in. can they go for 2? fake kick to pass á schrage runs it á and not quite. final score 41 to 30. northwood kensett gets six games of highlights down á six more to go. stick around á sports overtime continues after the break. you're watching sports overtime on káiá mát news three and