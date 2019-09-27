Speech to Text for Rochester weighs in on impeachment

effect. new tonight at ten á it became official earlier this week. the uás house is pursuing an impeachment inquiry regarding president donald trump. the tipping point? a whistleblower complaint against our nation's 45th commander in chief. tonight kimt news three's isabella basco with a look at what impeachment means. katie and george... when i roamed the streets of rochester today... i talked to a couple of people who gave me their thoughts on the impeachment inquiry against trump. but a history instructor at rochester community and technical college broke it down for us. "so i don't know a whole lot about it. i know that impeachment is brought about to get a president and elected official out of office. "i think impeachment from what i gather is somebody who lies or they don't fulfill what they say or they do something they are not supposed to do?" so what is impeachment? here's a crash course from an expert. "there's a lot more to it than that, of course, if it was when our president lies, then every single president would be impeached. impeachment is the charging of the president with wrongdoing and impeachment can lead to removal but it doesn't necessarily." we've had two presidents impeached: andrew johnson and bill clinton. but id president donald trump one of our most divisive commanderáiná chiefs? chad israelson says not necessarily. "andrew johnson's relationship with congress, not dissimilar from donald trump's. and their personalities are actualy relatively similar as well. i wouldn't say this is incredibly unique." residents are still divided on whether or not trump deserves this. "the thing is with nancy peloski she is trying to do anything she more than half of the us house of representative s have said they support this impeachment investigation. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. stay with kimt news 3 as we continue to follow