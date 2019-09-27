Speech to Text for Helping homeless youth in North Iowa

bloomington being a young adult is challenging enough without being homeless. a mason city organization has put together a program which finds homes for homeless young people. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is in the mason city newsroom with the details, nick? newsroom katie and george á francis lauer is rolling out what they're calling rapid rehousing. the program assists young adults from 18 to 24 years old get back on their feet with a place to live. not only that, but the goal is to do this as quickly as possible. "a lot of factors play into it. mental health usually does. substance abuse is usually coá occuring with mental health and everything like that. so i can definitely see it being a problem with or associated with homelessness." addiction counselor sam lassise talks about what could lead young adults to end up out on the street. he thinks rapid rehousing will work well for homeless kids, helping them with the most basic of needs so they can concentrate on fixing the problems which made them homeless to begin wtith. "its not just mental health, its not just counseling. it's getting people set up with health care or other services or job assistance, all that kind of stuff." the program provides homeless youth with a housing advocate who not only finds them a place to live, but teaches them essential life skills they might not have learned. shanda hansen, a director at francis lauer explains how they are able to find the housing. "we're partnering with area hud providers, so there's a variety of different apartment complexes that serve hud housing and so this is a sliding fee scale for our youth. so depending on where they fall on that scale is how we'll help in suplementing their rent for an entire year." in just under a month, rapid rehousing already has their first success story. this photo shows their first client, j.p., signing a lease for his new apartment. "we're thrilled to have him a part of the program. it's just beginning. he's obviously our first person here in north iowa. so, there's a bit of a learning curve with that but just speaking with him and what he wants, his hopes and goals for the future, we're confident that we're going to create a plan the folks at francis lauer say they can still use some help from the community, with donations of furniture, housewares, and even people who can help move the clients into their new apartments. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. it is difficult to know for certain how many young people are homeless in the hawkeye state. the experts say the problem is largely under