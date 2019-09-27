Speech to Text for Grief Workshop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

processing the death of a loved one can be difficult to do. karen nicola (nickáuháluh) is a grief educator leading a training this weekend at seventh day adventist church ter. attendees will learn about healthy versus unhealthy grief á forgiveness á and how to help others who are grieving. it's an emotion nicola (nickáuhá luh) knows well á she lost her son to leukemia when he was three we all are born and we all will die. we celebrate birth really well and we do a pretty good job at the funeral for the ones we care about but that's just the beginning journey of grief the workshop began tonight and will have live a healthier life.///