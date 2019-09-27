Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/27

of sunshine and precipitation. for when you can expect rain to roll in... kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson. the cold front has tracked southeast of the viewing area and this will keep the severe weather south. drier air and a clearing sky will allow for lows to plunge into the 40s overnight. mostly sunny and nice on saturday, however somewhat cool with highs only in the 60s. you'll have a chance to watch for the northern lights both on models have been consistent with the next wave and front moving in on saturday night and sunday. the severe weather threat appears to fill a little west and north of the area on sunday áá we'll watch it closely. the warmest day of the next week will be on monday as temps track well into the low and mid 80s. this may set the stage for more thunderstorm activity on monday night and tuesday along a cold front. front sweeps in midweek as temperatures tumble into the 50s by week's end. tonight: decreasing clouds, partly cloudy and cool lows: mid 40s winds: nw 5á10 mph tomorrow: partly to mostly sunny highs: low 60s winds: n 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, showers likely