Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota BCA: Girl whose body was found in southern MN ditch died as result of homicide Full Story

Ranked choice voting coming to Rochester?

How this system could change municipal elections

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for Ranked choice voting coming to Rochester?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as we inch closer and closer to the 2020 presidential election... it's helpful to know different voting systems that are part of the political process. momentum is building in rochester to get city council to adopt ranked choice voting for municipal elections. what is ranked choice voting exactly? kimt news 3's isabella basco explains. live so what is ranked choice voting? well, residents are learning the process by ranking their coffee? vangie castro is a community organizer with ranked choice voting. she explains what it is. "ranked choice voting is kind of like an instant runá off process where you use a preferential ballot where you vote based on your first second and third choice candidates." castro decided to use different coffees to explain how ranked choice voting works á simply because it's fun. "sometimes people think that politics is really boring or not very interesting or they can't connect with it. we try to use things that people enjoy like coffee, beer or wine or chocolate as an example of how easy it ranked choice voting rochester says they will continue working to get city council to adopt this system for the future.
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Starting off warmer but a soggy stretch is on the way for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ranked choice voting coming to Rochester?

Image

Veteran Recovering After Crash

Image

Hostage Negotiation Training

Image

Taste Testing Local Produce

Image

Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Steele Co.

Image

Pride Fest

Image

Parking Rules

Image

Looking at vacation rentals in Clear Lake

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Two north Iowans named Hall of Fame inductees

Community Events