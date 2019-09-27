Speech to Text for Veteran Recovering After Crash

as less than 2 weeks ago, we told you about a car crash in olmsted county that resulted in two people being sent to the hospital with critical injuries. now, we're hearing from one victim's family. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has our story. on the scene this was the scene on september 17th after a car crash that left two vehicles in a ditch and ablaze. danny kropp suffered life threatening injuries that day. his mother got a phone call she'll never forget. "so i answered it and to a very histarical person on the other line telling me that my son was in an accident and there was a burn." danny was air lifted to regions hospital in saint paul. his family tells me he's not one to turn down a challenge. he served two tours overseas during 13 years in the national guard. he's not done serving yet. "he just said i want to be a trooper. a state trooper. that's been my dream and just talking to one person at the college, he's told me that he's trooper material." the kropp family is expecting danny to make a full recovery. "he can start using his fingers to a certain extent even though they're badly burned but now he can go back to feeding himself with a special fork." and thanks to the support of their family, friends, and even some strangers, they've been able to raise over 9 thousand 5 hundred dollars for medical expenses. the kropp family says they're forever grateful for all of the support they've received, knowing that if anyone can overcome thisá it's danny. "we all knew with what the doctors were telling us that he was going to be fine and we know from past experience that dannys the strongest one in the family he has always had the most determination and strength so we knew he was going to be okay we knew it was going to be a long road but he has been so positive through all of the kropp family says they're also hoping for a full recovery for the other driver involved.