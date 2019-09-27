Clear
Hostage Negotiation Training

Rochester Police learn to deescalate situations

tonight we this week, members of the rochester police department and the olmsted county sheriff's office spent some time in fort mccoy wisconsin. they were brushing up on skills to better protect and serve our community. working with the eáráu or emergency response unit practicing things including barricade incidents, active shooter conflicts, and other critical incidents. this is an annual training event, but monthly training is required for them as well to make sure they're prepared for any emergency. xxx "officers are already doing it on the street and in almost every incident they go to they are talking to people helping people work through their problems it's a lot of times higher incidents that we work with and it's important that we keep up with that on a monthly basis." the police department also got a new wireless phone they will use in negotiations to descalate conflicts.///
