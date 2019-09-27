Speech to Text for Taste Testing Local Produce

all of us---- but especially for growing youngsters. we were on hand today as kids sampled locally grown produce- while talking to farmers about what they were eating. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is looking at a school house version of farm to table.xxx farm to school-pkgll-1 farm to school-pkgll-2 recently - school districts in north iowa - including in mason city - have been working to pick a better snack. i'm here with farmer ron rahut who grows potatoes near fertile - and today he showed second graders here at harding elementary why it's important to eat your vegetables. lowerthird2line:taste testing local produce mason city, ia nat ever wonder how french fries are made? today these kids witnessed russet potatoes turned into food magic. thor walsh and lillian wise are on the hunt for a healthier classroom snack. lowerthird2line:thor walsh & lillian wise 2nd graders, harding elementary "one of 'em was cantaloupe, the other was zucchini, and the last one was raspberries." lowerthird2line:taste testing local produce mason city, ia katelyn nicholson is a dietician for c-g public health, encouraging schools to add healthy locally grown foods to the menu. lowerthird2line:katelyn nicholson cg public health dietician "we've gotten some greenhouses going at all 4 districts, more school gardens, more taste tests in the cafeterias and classrooms of different local vegetables and fruits in the area." lowerthird2line:taste testing local produce mason city, ia she's asking kids to adopt the goal of 'eating the rainbow' daily. "there's different benefits to each colour, and usually each colouring compound in each fruit or vegetable is what provides the nutritional benefits." in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / while incorporating produce is the current plan - nicholson hopes that districts can also include more locally sourced products like dairy and meat. /