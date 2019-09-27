Speech to Text for Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Steele Co.

a small metallic-green beetle responsible for the deaths of millions of trees in the us and southern canada is now plaguing another county in our area. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live with the details. annalise? george - the tiny bug we're talking about is the emerald ash borer. those beetles can have a huge impact especially here in olmsted county which has one of the highest concentration of ash trees in the state. olmsted county is already affected by emerald ash borers - but another county is now added being added to the quarantine area after officials found emerald ash borers in medford. emerald ash borers are beetles native to northeastern asia... they're an invasive species here in minnesota. they feed on the inner bark of ash trees - preventing the tree from properly transporting water and nutrients... killing the tree. here's a map from the minnesota department of agriculture of the status of emerald ash borers in our area... red areas are under quarantine - and green are generally infested areas. as you can see - steele county is now under emergency quarantine. dodge - olmsted - and fillmore are formally quarantined. across state lines - all of iowa is quarntined. this map from the iowa d-n-r shows treatment areas in the state with dark circles. the quarantine limits moving firewood and ash materials out of the county - hoping to prevent the spread of the insect. "i can see how it's going to affect the people of owatonna and steele county. there's an awful lot of ash trees around and they haven't really taken an aggressive stance until now and now they have a plan." now that the insect is confirmed in medford - john schoeneman is hoping its spread can be prevented from reaching owatonna's ash trees. "there's a lot of them around town and owatonna will be greatly affected by this if it gets out of control and its only a few miles away now so i don't see how we can avoid it." if you think you've seen evidence of an emerald ash borer infection - you can report it to the minnesota department of natural resources. i'll have that email and phone number on our website at kimt dot com. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. next tuesday - at the steele county administration building - the public is invited to an open house to learn more about the emerald ash borer - options to deal with it - and give input as to whether the county should be put under formal quarantine.