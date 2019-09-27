Speech to Text for Pride Fest

that looks to honor the fight for equal rights of l-g-b- t-q people. in rochester tomorrow will have their celebration here in the med-city. live jeremiah wilcox joins us live at mayo park with what people can expect from this years celebration.xxx pride fest-lintro-2 that's right raquel...i'm here at mayo park. today-i spoke to organizers who say this is a long time coming for pride fest here in rochester. they're expecting hundreds of people here to celebrate their community.xxx pride fest-mpkg-1 pride fest-mpkg-2 vo:it's a event that normallt happens in june. but here in rochester september 28th is the day people will come togther and celebrate pride. this year's a lot more special...this year marks 50 years since the stonewall riots in new york city. a pivitoal moment for lgbt rights. here in the med- city....jennifer winter is working hard to bring education and fun to the festival. they've been out selling buttons to raise money for the celebration. she says these events are really important on building a strong community sense. pride fest-mpkg-3 sot: for younger people just coming out it's important to know that they kind of have a place in the world and a spot that you fit in. pride fest-ltag-2 the celebration is from 12:00pm - 4:00pm here. all they're asking is to bring a smile and your own lawn chair to enjoy the performances. live in rochester- jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah, the next step after the celebration is planning for next years celebration. as you get ready