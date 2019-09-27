Speech to Text for Parking Rules

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/ first this afternoon - you'll soon have to pay closer attention to where you park in rochester. seasonal parking requirements take effect next week - on october first. and there are some changes this year. live k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in rochester - jeremiah what do we need to know to avoid a ticket?xxx parking rules-lintro-2 that's right raquel i'm here in rochester where the ordinance implements alternate side parking requirements for vehicles parked on city streets. that means on odd days you'll park on the odd number side of the street. today is october 27th meaning you'll park on the odd number side of the street. it's all to make room for necessary vehciles to easily pass the road.xxx parking rules-pkg-1 parking rules-pkg-3 sot: the midwest is going to get hammered big time. parking rules-pkg-4 vo:ready or not the minnesota winter is coming. sot: you look at the squirrles and the birds and they're packing it away. vo:ross cameron lived through some of the coldest minnestoa winters. he tells me last year was a tough one. to prepare for the upcoming winter season...the city of rochester is implementing a seasonal parking requirements for city streets...to make snow removal easier as well as first responders getting to their destination. parking rules-pkg-6 sot: many of our community members know that that created very narrow streets, difficulty manuevering through roadways and what not. parking rules-pkg-5 vo:the new rule will be in place between 2am- 3pm...starting october first till may first. sot: on even calender dates you would park on the even side of the street so the even side of house numbers on the odd calender dates folks will park on the side of the street with odd number houses. vo:this new rule doesn't apply to meter spaces and all other posted parking restricition signs still apply. winter is coming...wheter you're ready or not. sot: i bought a snow blower for this winter because i believe this winter is going to be a lot worse than last winter. / parking rules-ltag-2 minnesota weather is unpredicatable. ..we could see snow in october. but there's another reason the new ordiance is being implemented. it's against city ordiance to sweep your leaves into the street...but sometimes leaves get into onto the storm drain...having this ordiance will allow for street sweepers to clear the drains from debris...to prevent flooding and other damages. live in rochester- jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah, for vehicles that aren't on the right side of the road you could get a ticket - or even towed. /