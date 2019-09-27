Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

today: scattered showers/isolat ed storms/cloudy highs: upper 60s winds: s 5á10, gusts near 25 mph tonight: partly cloudy highs: mid 40s winds: n 5á15, gusts near 20 mph saturday: increasing clouds highs: low to mid 60s winds: ne 5á10, gusts near 20 renting your home out on airábánáb can be a great way to make some extra cash and some people in clear lake are learning how to do just that. the clear lake chamber of commerce hosted a seminar on turning their homes into places for tourists to stay. a couple from oklahoma shared their experiences renting out their home through air bá náb. they say the best way to get results is to when we set up our airbnb home share, we knew all the things that we love as travelers and all the amenities and things that make a difference to us when we stay somewhere. so we try to incorporate all of those into our house and so far it's gone really well. the couple also says having a good social media presence will also help get guests into your vacation rental. they