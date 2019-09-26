Speech to Text for Two north Iowans named Hall of Fame inductees

the iowa girls coaches association announced its 20á20 hall of fame inductees which includes two coaches from the north iowa viewing area. mason city head coach curt klaahsen á fresh off a state tournament run á makes the list with 328 wins and 209 losses in 23 seasons. current iowa city west and former north iowa head coach á báj mayer has also been named to the list with a 322á153 record in 20 years at the helm. conratulation s to both of them on this well deserved and prestigious honor.///