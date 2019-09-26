Clear

Two north Iowans named Hall of Fame inductees

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 11:02 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

the iowa girls coaches association announced its 20á20 hall of fame inductees which includes two coaches from the north iowa viewing area. mason city head coach curt klaahsen á fresh off a state tournament run á makes the list with 328 wins and 209 losses in 23 seasons. current iowa city west and former north iowa head coach á báj mayer has also been named to the list with a 322á153 record in 20 years at the helm. conratulation s to both of them on this well deserved and prestigious honor.///
