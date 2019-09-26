Speech to Text for Chad Greenway visits the Med City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

interview. kaleb á what was he up to??? hey guys á it's been a few years since we've seen chad greenway out on the playing field á but many of his fans were able to catch him for some autographs á and some even walked away with signed bottles of gray duck vodka á which greenway partners with for his postá football career.xxx a year and a half ago, my partners now reached out and wanted to connect on a brand and obviously when they talked with the brand it was gray duck and the duck, duck, gray duck and how minnesotans separate themselves from the rest of the country and the rest of the world with this game. chad greenway has partnered up with gray duck vodka since it's inception. it's a gluten free spirit á made from 100á percent minnesota corn grown on family farms. the name was derived from a childhood game á and from kyle rudolph's 20á17 touchdown celbration in chicago. i grew up in south dakota and we played duck, duck, goose and my kids all played duck, duck, gray duck. so it's fun to use this kids game as something that kind of bonds us together and for us to bring a product now that people are loving because you know we're made in minnesota, corn produced by minnesota farmers, we're bottled here in minnesota, we're distilled here so it's total minnesota product that people are loving and we're trying to get it to the masses now. one of the most enjoyable aspects of this partnership á á the fans... like these enthusiasts lined out the door of hyávee this evening. the reason we're here in rochester is because you know we've had some great accounts down here that we wanted to come down here and support, and a lot of great vikings fans and fans of mine and fans of our vodka that we want to come down and say hi to so as you can see the turnout is excellent and we're excited to be here. so greenway obviously has the gray duck vodka partnership that allows him to come out and see all of these different fans but one thing he admits that he likes also... well the iowa hawkeyes and the minnesota vikings of course. yeah so far so good. obviously a huge game for the vikings this weekend another divisional opponent on the road. any of these divisional games you win on the road is going to be a big, big opportunity for the team so this is a big weekend. especially go to soldier field which we traditionally do not play well so they're off to a good start, win our home games and win a few