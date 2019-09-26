Speech to Text for Southeastern Minnesota rivalry reborn

rivalry we haven't seen in quite some time. both schools are just a short drive away but they had been different classes in football for about two decades. but with southland moving to nineá man football, both schools are gearing up to play friday night. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland has the story.xxx two small towns in southern minnesota, leroy and adams, the cardinals and the rebels. two undefeated teams and one showdown on friday night. both teams have been the surprise of nine man football. leroy ostrander wasn't expected to be a major player in the division and recorded just two wins in 2018. but they have been a giant killer this season, defeating spring grove and grand meadow in back to back weeks. "i think confidence is the big thing there, you know for us we had a lot of people doubt us and a lot of talk about how we didn't have a team four years ago and just so many things like that. for our boys i think confidence is the biggest thing, we're gaining the confidence, we believe every game we can play we win." in adams, southland moved down to nine man but show no rust adjusting to the new level. the rebels went on the road to defeat a tough houston squad in the opening week and have cruised ever since. "we've got great senior leadership, they've worked their tails off and we knew coming into this conference how good they are. i haven't had to say squat they're just driven and i really believe that's the big part of it." the matchup has all the ingredients of a big game feel. but things get interesting.. the two schools haven't played in football in two decades but are separated by less than 12 miles and coáop in many sports. many of the kids grew up together and have friends on the other team. "i went to church with a lot of them and we played with them in fifth and sixth grade in the awesome league so i know them pretty good. a lot of guys know friends over there, you know everyone knows someone around here and it's going to be a fun game to be able to see your friends across the field, it's going to make it that much better." but then it get's a little more interesting. southland head coach shawn kennedy is the cardinal's athletic director, making him coach carrier's boss. "talked to him today and he came in harrassing me just like usual because i wasn't there yesterday... trevor and i are good friends and it's going to remain that way always." bragging rights aside, the two are looking forward to coaching against one another. "i'm sure there will be some communication here and there maybe put some red balloons in his office i don't know but it will be a fun week for sure."