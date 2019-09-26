Speech to Text for What you need to know about vacation rentals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

turning your home into a vacation rental on airá bnb or vrbo... but there's a lot that goes into making your home into a miniáhotel. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is in clear lake, a vacation hot spot in iowa, he joins us now live, nick? live george á the clear lake chamber hosted a couple from oklahoma who are experts in the field of vacation rentals. they explained the do's and dont's of sharing your home with outáofá towners. "especially in communities that maybe don't have enough hotel rooms for all the guests that want to come, home shares have become a really popular way for people to be able to come and experience a town like clear lake." steve and ann teget rent out their home in pawhuska, oklahoma to guests. they've developed their own blog called postcard jar, which they use to promote their home share. the couple says the biggest tip for anyone wanting to rent out their property, is to think like a guest. "we travel a lot, so when we set up our airbnb home share, we knew all the things we love as travelers and all the amenities and the things that make a difference to us when we stay somewhere. so we try to incorporate all of those into our house and so far it's gone really well." clear lake residents austin and jessica wood own several properties in the community that they rent out on airbnb. even though they've been successful, they're always eager to learn more about the business. "it's just all around a great seminar. we learned a lot of things and we have a lot of work to do so hopefully we can improve what we have for our guests." the woods say setting up your first property as a vacation rental is pretty simple, but when you have to furnish and clean multiple properties, it gets complicated. at the seminar, the couple picked up on one great tip to make things more comfortable for their guests. "i think they have a great welcome book when they welcome their guests that tell them amenities and they choose chamber sponsored amenities in town. lots of restaurants in their welcome book and like emergency situations, where the nearest hospital is, tornado shelter, stuff like that that we haven't thought of steve and ann teget also talked a lot about having a social media presence for your vacation rental and always making sure to reply to any feedback you get, whether it's good or bad. live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. according to the website hostfully dot com, there are over 23á thousand vacation homes for rent in the united states and it's a nearly 36 billion dollar industry.