Marketing hometown America

People in Albert Lea are getting the chance to say what they think about the city's future.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

been announced./// the city of albert lea is an area known for its scenic lakes... trails and parks. but what other improvements would residents like to see? the city of albert lea is partenering with the university of minnesota extension services to use tools from a program called marketing hometown america. residents got together in study circles today á to give feedback on what improvements they would like to see in their hometown.xxx "some of the things that people mentioned were things for younger people to do, more activities, we also had people highlight some of the existing things, some of that might be helping people understand all there is to do in albert lea right now and really capitalizing on what we have." the study groups will meet again in november to talk about more opportunities to improve the after 32 years of serving
