Speech to Text for Storm damage in Stewartville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// first tonight... our community is still picking up the pieces from severe storms more than 48 hours after they rolled through the area. kimt news 3's isabella basco took to stewartville today to find out how one horse arena is recovering. she joins us live now á isabella? katie and george... as you can see behind me... this horse farm and arena is a total loss. the building is collapsed. everything is gone and the walls are broken. now... an instructor and students at this farm tell me they need all the help they can get. xxx <nats > shelly long runs long awaited acres á an equestrian facility. here is what is left of it. pam whitfield, an instructor here, started this gofundme page to help long. whitfield was astounded by the destruction "when we left after the riding lesson that night, we knew winds were coming through in a storm, we had no idea it would take the roof off the barn and also just decimate the indoor arena and make it impossible for us to operate as a facility." ella gnagey and gwyn banks are students at long awaited acres. they're riding sanctuary is gone and they're devastated. "i woke up and my mom told me. i had one drip of tear go down, i knew that like it would be okay and that it will all work out." now it's time to focus on cleaning up... picking up the pieces and moving forward. "insurance is not going to cover things, there are so many things that have been damaged or lost, in the meantime we have to find homes for these horses, we have to so the last time i checked the gofundme page... they had raised almost 3000 dollars. the goal is to raise 10áthousand. live in stewartville... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. to find that link.. .visit our website kimt dot com and click on the local news tab./// let's take a live look over charles