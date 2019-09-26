Speech to Text for Lake City Tornado Damage

two days after an eáfá0 tornado with 80 mile per hour winds tore through lake city minnesosta, people are still picking up the pieces. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has been out there surveying the damage, and she joins us live there now. brooke what are you seeing? live katie, george, when driving to lake city today, i did not intend on finding this. you can see here this massive tree has been uprooted, landing on this trailer. just three trailers down, another tree landed right on top of this oneácrushing one family's vacation home of 17 years. "we learned that a tree just blew over on top of our trailer, that's all! that's it!" a neighbor sent bob junghans the grim picture yesterday. the vacation trailer he's enjoyed for nearly 17 years was crushed. "sometimes things like that happen." but clearly, that's not getting bob down. maybe that's just his personality cg: bob junghans lake city, mn "what was your reaction when you saw the tree on your trailer? my reaction? i can't say it on the camera... there was a 4 letter word involved." perhaps bob's mood was improved by these student volunteers, along with many others who just showed up out of nowhere to help out. "it felt pretty special because you're helping them and they're really proud of you and you're taking part of your day off to come help people that are in need of it." bob says it's not easy "it was really emotional for my wife. we had just remodeled this trailer this year. we did the whole inside, the only thing left was the bathroom." the generosity and love from his community surely helped a lot. "class of students that came and are helping us load and take stuff off of the trailer and it's amazing. this is a great community." they're still figuring out what the next steps are with insurance, and other things... but no matter the outcome, bob says he's thankful for his time spent these trailers and businesses just down the road aren't the only things that were affected. i'm told several boats right here next to the marina were flipped over, as well as bimonys being torn off, but the good part of this is that there have been no injuries reported through the storm. live in lake city brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke.