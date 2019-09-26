Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic - Google partnership

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage continuing coverage tonight as we bring you the latest on the mayoágoogle partnership... kimt news 3's annalise johnson is live at the mayo civic center. annalise? katie á george á mayo clinic announced its 10áyear partnership with google less about 2 weeks ago. today at mayo clinic tranform á mayo and google discussed this new partnership. google cloud's director of global healthcare solutions and mayo clinic's chief information officer answered questions and shared more information at mayo clinic transform about the new partnership between mayo and google. google cloud will be securing and storing mayo clinic's data. one of the biggest topics discussed is data privacy and security... something one mayo patient i spoke to is very concerned about. "i've had experiences where i've been hacked and i've had to freeze all my accounts, and i've had stolen identity. i don't trust anybody. i hardly trust mayo." a part of google's business is making money off of advertising. one question asked during the discussion is if someone is a cancer patient at mayo á for example á receiving chemotherapy and experiencing hair loss á will they begin seeing ads for wigs every time they open their phone or computer? google says that will not happen. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. google wil be opening an office in rochester... where á when á and how many google employees will be here has not yet been announced.