Speech to Text for Dealing with Farm Stress

harvest time can be stressful for farmers. the franklin county farm bureau is providing resources to help farmers handle the mental load. a training session today covered the stress management áa method called primer. doctor larry tranel (trehá nell) is not only part of iowa state extension á but also a minister á he suggests simply writing down a game "when people lose hope, and they lose control, that they need somebody to step into their lives to try to help them out. when we take a look at the different dimensions of stress, i'd like to use that george strait song write this down. and keep that in the back of our mind, whatever we could do to help them out, write it down so we can have a game plan to work with." if you or someone you know is facing a crisis we will post contact information for you at kimt dot com.