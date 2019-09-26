Speech to Text for Youth Mental Health First Aid

plates./// it is an unfortunate realityááá mental illness is associated with more than a few stigmas. that's one reason the mason city youth task force is in the community working with organizations to form best practices to deal with mental illness. kimt news 3's alex jirgens sat in on a training session today and has our story.xxx for those that work with youth, it may be difficult to spot a mental health issue. today here at the mason city youth task force á a group of people that work with youth in the community are learning how to spot just that. nearly one in three teens between the ages of 13 and 18 deals with some level of anxiety. for rosita cansino with yá sás francis lauerá growing up in a tight family nobody talked about mental health. "now that we're learning more about this and we see that mental health illness are becoming more and more with these kids that we work with, its' more eye opening to me." nicolas determann (debtáerráman) is also with yásá s francis lauer and gets out in the community to offer mental health training. he says it takes a long time for people to seek help. "because as a society we push people away, this stigma of what it does to people. as a society, we stop people from seeking treatment, it gets worse. it takes 15 years for that individual to actually look and find help because they're afraid of what everybody will tell them. they're afraid of the doors that will shut."