Speech to Text for High-Speed Chase Spans 2 States

we are following the story of a high speed chase that happened yesterday. it started in albert lea and ended near northwood, iowa. speeds reached nearly 100 miles an hour at times, with the runaway driver weaving into oncoming traffic at times. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in albert lea with more, nick? george á this parking lot was where the chase started, and it was a chaotic scene yesterday afternoon. i got a chance to talk to an employee at market place foods who tells me how it all began. xxx "i had a customer come up and mention that there was a gentleman passed out in his vehicle and the vehicle was parked crooked in the handicapped spot. so i went over and knocked on the window and asked him if he was okay and he said 'oh i'm leaving i know i know' and before he could finish that last i know, he passed back out." jennifer spain talks about her close encounter with ryan amabile yesterday. he's the man who led police on a high speed chase. spain says she called police because she feared that amabile was having a medical emergency. she took these photos of the car parked across the handicapped space. this surveillance footage from the nearby bomgaars store shows the car running from police through the parking lot, narrowly missing a white car. spain says it was a tense afternoon. "it was a little bit of excitement in a very small town store, you know. but it was a little scary when we found out he had the gun later, because i'd been up knocking on his ryan amabile was taken into custody after trying to carjack a woman near northwood. luckily no one was injured during the pursuit or the carjacking. in albert lea, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. authorities say the vehicle the amabile was driving had been stolen in saint louis park and had fraudulent license