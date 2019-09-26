Speech to Text for Facial Transplant Recipient Talks Mental Health

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the first time á mayo clinic's first facial transplant recipient is openly speaking about his mental health struggles. he shared his story today. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live from the mayo civic center in rochester now with what he had to say á annalise? xxx george á andy sandness spoke in front of a crowd here at mayo clinic transform 2019. not only his story about the miracles of medicine á but of hope and second chances. xxx in 2006 á struggling with depression á andy sandness shot himself with a rifle. he survived á but his face was permanently damaged. "when you think man, it would just be so much easier if i didn't survive but you have to take those thoughts and put them to the side and be like you know what you survived for a reason, there's a reason why you're here." in 2012 á he began working working with mayo clinic to see if he was a candidate for mayo's new faceá transplant program. in 2016 á after years of preparation and research á sandness underwent a 56 hour surgery. "a face that's alive and the tissues are healthy and he couldn't smile, couldn't close his lips, couldn't feel any part of his face, that wouldn't be a success at all." "i wanted a real nose, a real tongue, real mouth, real teeth, real lips. i wanted to kiss my girlfriend, kiss my kids, my niece and nephew" joined by his mayo clinic surgical care team leader and psychiatrist á sandness is now speaking openly about his transplant and mental health. "i built up a wall and i wouldn't let nobody in and finally it got to that point where i exploded and there was no controlling it and it" "let yourself get help. stay connected to people, try to maintain a healthy life to maintain a buffer between the stresses and strains of life." sandness's message to anyone struggling is to find help. "i regret that day and i hate the word regret more than anything but i did it and here i am on stage and if i could just help one person to just reach out to somebody." mayo clinic transform gave him a standing ovation. "and if i had a doáover, i wouldn't push the button. i've still got a bunch of years left so i'm gonna make more mistakes, but not the same ones." sandness says he still struggles with his mental health á but it's something he's learned how to manage and is constantly working on every day. he received his new face from a minnesota man who died by suicide. sandness says the gift he and his family gave him is unbelievable. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. only about 35 facial transplant surgeries have been successful... and many have started to reject after about 10 years. this is something sandness and his care team are aware of á and will deal with if that day ever