Speech to Text for Two Discovery Square

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the plan to make rochester a global health care destination. one part of that is one discovery square á a community think space á right in the heart of the medácity. it's a place where researchers, sciencetists and collaborators are all under one roof. the launch of the new space has been successful á but now developers are in talks to adding a larger building called 'two discovery square." live káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live at one discovery square... jeremiah where will this new building be?xxx that's right raquel... i'm here downtown where the two discovery square would be right here behind one discovery. the goal of this potential expansion is to grow the think space for collaborators to thrive.xxx the aim is to bring a new energy downtown. one discovery square is and blank canvass. the open conference rooms and seating. 85ápercent of the building is leased to businesses looking to plant roots in the medácity community. the success has sparked the idea of a larger discovery square. brent webb is the developer at mortenson and says ideas from researchers and businesses will flow freely inside two discovery square. sot: they also bought into the idea that they were able to grow and expand and really call rochester home that is why were excited to present two discovery today. /// today was just a preview of the new building. developers are still researching potential parking issues that would come with a larger buidling live in rochesterá jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah/ and there's also talks about a three discovery square. but right now á leaders are focusing on research before adding any additional buildings.///