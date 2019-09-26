Speech to Text for Transit Circulator

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first this afternoon á we continue our coverage of a new form transportatio n coming to rochester that will make getting around downtown a whole lot easier. it's called a "transit circulator" á and it would take commuters from point a to point b every few minutes. todayádecisioná makers in the med city were able to experience the ride for themselves. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox rode along too. live he joins us now live in rochester with the details á jeremiah?xxx that's right raquel i'm here downtown where traffic can be really a headache... especially during rush hour traffic. so the destination medical center board is looking at ways to reduce traffic. board members today hopped on a trolly today to look at the potential route of the new circulator.xxx a much needed service to ease congestion downtown. dámác study revealed that over 35á thousand commuters travel downtown everyday... that number is expected to increase to over 62á thousand by 20á 40. local leaders are in talks of adding a bus rapid transit to help ease traffic woes. boardmember road the potential route along second street and south broadway to get a better understanding of the route beforre making a final approval of the circulator. for residents includingáryan best... it's a move he believes will better the medácity. sot: increasing the public transportatio n here in rochester especially being an international city with how many people coming and going. it's kind of something that i thought would already be here. /// no decision was made today because one of the board members was sick and they cannot move forward on any decisions with all members present. so they're scheduling a special session for soon. live in rochesterá jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah, no word on the date for that special session.///