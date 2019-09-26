Speech to Text for Stomping Out Childhood Cancer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

whether you've battled the disease yourself á or someone you know and love has á it's safe to say most of us have been impacted by cancer in some way. and cancer is especially cruel when it happens to children. on saturday á a "stomping out childhood cancer" fundraiser is happening in mason city. i'm talking with a local mom who knows all too well the devastating toll cancer can take on a family.xxx "the community itself has done great for us. we first introduced you to the burgos family in 20á16 á shortly after elliot was diagnosed with cancer. we followed his inspirational and courageus battle until january of 20á 18 á when the devastating disease claimed his life far too soon. flash forward to today. elliot's loved ones á including his mom shanda á are left with a hole in their hearts. "when you're told your child only has one option to beat a cancer and you put all your faith into that option, and then it doesn't work, i mean you really just felt, you just feel hopeless." as i sat and talked with shanda á i could see the pain in her eyes á as she told about her brave little boy á who fought a battle most of us can't even imagine. "losing a child, i would probably definitely say that's one of the hardest things you can ever go through as a parent." but now á shanda is taking that pain á and turning it into something positive. encouraging everyone to stomp out childhood cancer á and support families facing the devastating diagnosis á just like the supported her family in their time of need. "with all the negativity in the world today, to see people come together to support you when you have no clue who they are is an amazing feeling, it really is. and that's what really gets you through. so i'm glad that elliot was able to make that impact on people and bring out all that good, cuz that's what it's really all about."/// stomping out childhood cancer is on this coming saturday á september 28th. it's from eleven to six at the north iowa events center in mason city. there will be a silent and live auction á a bake sale á horse rides á food á games for kids á and vendors. all the money raised will go childhood cancer research.///