Speech to Text for Road traffic study already causing concern

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at the time of the fire does elton hills drive in rochester need any changes to make it safer? while the city looks into that question, a group of citizens is (already speaking out against some major changes. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us where the study stands and why some neighbors want to pump the brakes on changes that could come from it. there's no dispute, elton hills drive is a high traffic road, with thousands of cars driving on it every day. a new traffic study on if something should be done about it has residents already speaking out. houses and three schools sit on the fourálane road, which often has cars speeding by. that's one reason why in may á rochester city council unanimously voted for public works to conduct a traffic study on the road... gathering data on everything from volume to traffic patterns. to keep everyone safe. as a motorist it's a fantastic road to drive, as a pedestrian it's not a fantastic road to cross. a proposal to reduce the amount of traffic lanes was on the table a few years ago, but not approved. and council member johnson says there's no such propsal happening right now... all that's happening is gathering data. but even the possibility of reducing lanes is getting pushback from neighbors like craig ugland. if it does happen its going to create more congestion on elton hills drive and you're going to push traffic onto other roads which doesn't solve anything for those roads. ugland is part of a new grassá roots group called "take back our streets rochester." the group plans to create a petition against any possible plans to reduce the amount of lanes... and also the