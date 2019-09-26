Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

weather update every 10 minutes. kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sara know has a look at your forecast... temperatures near normal this thursday morning have made for a much chillier start than what we've been used to. a good majority of us are starting the day in the 40s thanks to increasing high pressure clearing the skies and bringing in some cooler western air. temps will be climbing into the upper 60s to lower 70s today alongside drier conditions and plenty more sun. by tonight, clouds will move back in thanks to an approaching low and accompanying cold front, then a series of onáandáoff rain showers arrives. a few storms may be possible thursday night through friday however any severe risks remain very low. another threat of rain and storms moves in saturday night and sunday, and again, the