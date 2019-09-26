Clear

Gov. Reynolds: Carson King Day will be Saturday

The Iowa man will have own day Saturday.

iowa governor kim reynolds is designating this saturday "carson king day" in the state. she issued the proclamation yesterday and commended king for the work he has done to raise nearly two million dollars for the university of iowa stead family children's hospital. reynolds said in a press release quote "carson king has shown that one person can make a difference and one person can make positive change even through the unlikeliest of ways." king, as you may remember, has been in the national spotlight since his sign asking for beer money went viral. things took a turn earlier this week when offensive tweets of his the governor's
