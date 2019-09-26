Speech to Text for Pursuit crosses state lines, ends with shots fired in Worth County

new on daybreak áá the albert lea police department gives us all the details of a wild police chase reaching speeds over 100 miles an hour... ending in iowa. and here are pictures, sent in from a viewer. according to albert lea police, here's how it all started: they were told about a possible drunk driver parked in the skyline mall parking lot yesterday afternoon. behind the wheel was 30á yearáold ryan amabile, from st. paul. he's now booked in the worth county jail. after police talked with him a bit, he took off northbound on highway 69, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour. amabile took several turns, eventually going southbound towards lake mills. in the meantime, different departments made several attempts to stop him. at one point, while in worth county, deputies from freeborn county say they saw him show a gun, and try to carjack a 20á yearáold's vehicle. that's when a deputy fired 3 shots. amabile, wasn't hit, but did fall to the ground and was arrested. it turns out, he has several felony warrants... and the car he was in was stolen from st. louis park. authorities say he'll face charges in iowa and minnesota.