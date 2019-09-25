Clear

Mayo, Northfield draws 1-1

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

we start on the pitch with mayo hosting northfield. here's the mayo free kick but it's just a little too high á going off the crossbar of the football goal. fastforward á giovan contreras' pass to daliso chitulangoma goes straight past the keep and the spartans will strike first. the teigan hoff with the raiders free kick that's booted in by grant roney. that's all she wrote á resulting in a
