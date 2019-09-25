Speech to Text for Latest AP prep football rankings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are a perfect 4á0 leading class a in the latest ap poll. saint ansgar is second in class a and clear lake is second in 2a. in 5a á owatonna receives five first place votes á ranking first á while mayo and century are just outside the top 10. in 3a á undefeated stewartville ranks fifth. in 2a á triton is 3á1 and receives votes. in single a á undefeated blooming prairie holds third while friday's opponent in randolph receives votes. and in 9áman á leroyá ostrander and southland will clash on friday and rank number two and number three. grand meadow receives votes./// now it's time to get to what you've